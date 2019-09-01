The last batch of 369 Pilgrims that travelled with the Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for 2019 Hajj exercise on Sunday arrived llorin, the state capital.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Max Airline which transported the Pilgrims from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, taxied down at the llorin International Airport at about 4.15 am.

Among the last batch of pilgrims were the state 2019 Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Lasisi Kolawole-Jimoh, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Mohammed Unde-Jimoh and other officials.

The Pilgrims were met on arrival by their relations, friends and well wishers who had been waiting for their arrival at the airport since Saturday night.

A total of 2, 026 pilgrims from the state, including officials, travelled with the board in four batches for the 2019 Hajj pilgrimage.

