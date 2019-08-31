Many Nigerians who speak or write English often display the disease of malapropism or simply mangle the language, without recourse to the rules.

Many Nigerians, for instance, will fail a simple test of spelling out what the abbreviation MC means. Master of ceremony? No. It means Master of Ceremonies.

Akeem Lasisi, a Nigerian journalist and poet has begun a language clinic on You Tube, Phenomenal English, in which he seeks to cure us Nigerians of linguistic ignorance. In series of video clips, he diagnoses the errors people make and spells out the appropriate phrases or words.

We bring you five idioms that are so often misused. We bet you may have committed one of the highlighted grammatical infractions at least once or twice, in your lifetime.

