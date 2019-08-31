The Venezuelan Embassy in Abuja on Saturday held a solidarity football match to continue its global protest against the illegal economic blockade of the U.S. on Venezuela by President Donald Trump.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the friendly football match was held with support from the Hugo Chavez Football Club of Nigeria and the Nigeria Friendship and Solidarity movement with Venezuela.

Venezuela’s Ambassador to Nigeria, David Caraballo said that the #NomoreTrump friendly football match was aimed at drawing more global attention, especially the United Nations to end the total U.S. blockade of Venezuela since August 6.

Caraballo said that the football match which was one of the activities of the global #NomoreTrump protest seeks to protect the rights of the Venezuelan people, Venezuela’s democracy, international law and Multilateralism.

The ambassador said that the signatures collected from Venezuelan citizens and its global supporters in support of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro would be sent to the United Nations General Assembly.

He explained that the move seeks to call on the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres and the International Community to stop the illegal executive orders by the Trump’s administration’s economic blockade of Venezuela.

“Today we are here with the Hugo Chavez football club to support the international campaign #NomoreTrump.

“To support the rights of the Venezuelan people, top defend the sovereignty, and the independence of the process.

“To collect the signings for the support of the letter to the UN General Assembly for the next meeting and express our gratitude to the Nigerian people for the support of all these activities of the Venezuelan people.

“Every day in all the countries around the world, we have different activities in solidarity with the Venezuelan people and signatures in support of Nicolas Maduro’s letter to the UN General Assembly.

“The importance of this document is the support to multilateralism, international law, the United Nations chats against all these actions from Trump to impose his visions about only the economic interest of the United states.

“It has imposed on other countries like Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia, they have actions against China, and Russia,” Caraballo said.

Caraballo said that the global campaign had been successful and yielded positive impact with more than six million signatures collected across Venezuela with many more from supporting countries.

Responding to the meeting between representatives of the Venezuelan government and the U.S., Caraballo said that Venezuela was ready to resolve its differences with the U.S. through dialogue.

