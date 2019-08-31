Midland Police Department in an update on the double shooting incidents in Midland and Odessa, Texas said an active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. It was quiet on the second active shooter said to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland.

“There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects”.

Up to 30 people were reportedly shot in two separate locations in Midland and Odessa. Police said there were two shooters in two vehicles involved, as manhunt was intensified.

CBS News reported that a Texas state trooper was shot and condition unknown.

In its first update on Facebook, Midland Police Department wrote: ‘Update * We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland.

‘The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.

‘There are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. For the safety of the public and law enforcement please stay away from the area and stay in your homes. We will update with more information as soon as possible.’

In El-Paso on 3 August, a shooter killed 22 people and injured scores of other.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

