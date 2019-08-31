The United States 10-15 percent tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods will take effect from tomorrow, with President Donald Trump vowing not to dilly-dally over it.

He told reporters Friday before departing the White House that the tariffs won’t be cancelled and that the US “going to win the fight” with China.

This was even as US and Chinese officials are set to meet over trade in September.

​The US president said the US officials are currently having conversations with their Chinese counterparts on trade.

The Trump administration reportedly delayed, however, the tariff increase for certain Chinese products, including cell phones, laptop computers, video games, and certain items of footwear and clothing to 15 December.

Chinese Vice Premier has said that Beijing strongly opposes the escalation of trade war with Washington and is ready to continue consultations with the United States to overcome contradictions.

Last week, the Chinese State Council said tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent would be applied to $75 billion worth of US goods, with some taking effect on 1 September and others on 15 December. The latter batch will also include a 25-percent duty on US cars.

Relations between the United States and China have been strained since last year when Washington imposed tariffs on imports from Beijing. China criticised the US move and came up with a set of retaliatory steps that have escalated in a tit-for-tat trade war.

