Nigeria’s famous crossdresser, Bobrisky is 28 years old today. And guess who is rolling out the drums for her? It’s Tonto Dikeh, who Bobrisky has vowed to die for if anyone tries to attack her.

In photo splash–three of them–on her Instagram page, Tonto salutes the transgender, with whom she has a special relationship.

In one post, she gushes: Happy birthday Bestie🎂You are amazing, You are unique, Your are beautiful and above all You have a heart of Gold…I dont tell you enough but here you go I LOVE YOU MY STURBBORN KIT KAT.

In another, Tonto likens Bobrisky’s birthday to a special day: “Bob’s World day @bobrisky222”, she writes.

In yet another photo of the Nollywood star and Bobrisky, she says: Happy birthday Gee. Thanks for being there Always…Love you My first born #My Guying Guy.

Bobrisky, born as Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju in Ebute Meta Lagos, attended Kings College and University of Lagos.

Three months ago, he tried to resolve her gender status by confirming that her pronouns are “she” and “her” after receiving several misgendered comments on her instagram profile.

She also marked her birthday, on her Instagram page with two ravishing photos. In one, she says: 28 yrs today Hip Hip . In another, she writes: Happy birthday Bob Toh Risky… 28 and still counting to many more years of love light and riches”.

