President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended by Sen. Hope Uzodinma over the closure of Nigeria’s borders with Benin Republic and other neighbouring countries to check rice smuggling.

Uzodinma, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said it was evident of the president’s determination to get Nigeria working again.

He described the move as a right step in the right direction.

Uzodinna said it could only take a man who has the interest of his country and the political will to work his talk.

The Senator, who was once Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, said that his committee in the course of its oversight functions then, discovered the humongous amount of money the country was losing to rice smuggling and other illicit activities.

“When I was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, I recommended the closure of the borders because of the quantum of illicit transactions taking place at the detriment of the country.

“The security implication of the activities at the borders was also a serious concern to us then, because they are very porous.

“Those areas are landlocked with so many track roads and so many things happening there that have not helped our economy.

“So, if the Federal Government in its wisdom decided to close the borders to check all those, I support it.

“This is because beyond checking smuggling of rice, it will check kidnappers and other criminal elements from thronging the country to commit all manners of atrocity.

“So for me, the land borders should be closed until we can find a lasting solution. For now imports can come in through our seaports,’’ he said.

On recent ministerial appointments, Uzodinma said the president in his wisdom chose those that would work with him, consistent with provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He added that from his assessment, the president appointed credible people as ministers, adding that they should be given the benefit of doubt.

Reacting to concerns by some Nigerians that some of the ministers may not perform optimally due to several reasons, Uzodinma said it was hasty for anyone to draw conclusion.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp