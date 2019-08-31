The 28th birthday bash for Bobrisky, Nigeria’s crossdresser and transgender celebrity has been disrupted by the Nigerian police and guests dispersed, Instablog9ja reported.

A video of the event centre in Lekki showed several police vehicles stationed around the centre.

Bobrisky reportedly disappeared from the event. The police have not stated why the event was stopped and who ordered them to do so.

It was being speculated that the stoppage was connected with a public spat between Bobrisky and the Director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, who had described Bobrisky as a national disgrace.

In an interview, Runsewe said Bobrisky is like a cancer that ought to be gotten rid of quickly, to avoid its spread.

“He started by selling and using bleaching creams, now, he has grown boobs, bums and hips. If a Bobrisky is doing well with his immoral lifestyle, how do you convince Nigerian youths to do the right thing? Bobrisky has the right, but not within the Nigerian environment”, Runsewe said.

Bobrisky replied him as ‘too small to deal with her”.

The transgender who said he should be referred to with the pronoun she, in May, said socialised with the DG’s superiors in government.

“Ï heard someone in government talked about me a few days ago. Please tell him I’m waiting for him. It’s then he will know that I roll with his bosses in government, not someone at his level. So he left serious issues in Nigeria to address Bobrisky. But I popular sha…”

Calls to Runsewe’s number did not go through on Saturday, to find out whether he ordered the police clampdown.

