Hajiya Fatima Aliyu, sister of Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has died.

A Federal government delegation, led by Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, was in Katsina on Saturday to condole with with him

In a message sent by President Muhammadu Buhari, which was delivered by Kyari to the bereaved family, Buhari expressed sadness over the loss of Hajiya Aliyu.

The leader of the delegation said: ‘‘Hajiya Aliyu will be missed by many for her compassionate side, helping fellow countrymen and women in distress anywhere she came across them.”

He prayed to Allah to repose the soul of the deceased and grant fortitude to her beloved family members and friends to bear the loss.

The DG NIA thanked the President for sending the condolence team to Katsina and prayed for his safe return from Japan.

The delegation, which included a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and the Ambassador Designate to Chad, Ambassador Babagana Zanna also visited the Government House Katsina, where the President’s message to the government and people of the State was delivered to Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

