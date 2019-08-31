Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has described the passion of Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, for the cause of the weak, the oppressed and the less privileged as unparalleled.

Lalong said this in a message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, as he joined the family, friends, associates, Catholic faithful and entire Christians to celebrate Kukah on his 67th birthday.

He said that it was evident that through the years, the grace of God had been manifest in the life of the Bishop who remains committed to the call to priesthood and service to humanity.

“Indeed, your love for humanity and passion for the cause of the weak, oppressed and less privileged in our society remains unparalleled.

“It continues to inspire many, especially the younger generation at home and abroad,” he said.

The governor added that through various national and international assignments, Bishop Kukah had contributed immensely to Nigeria’s polity.

According to him, Kukah’s contribution in advancing solutions to critical national challenges and standing for truth, justice and equity was commendable.

“Your deep intellectual knowledge and contributions have also enriched our national discourse and inspired nation-building, good governance, rule of law, anti-corruption and peace,” he said.

The governor prayed God to continue to grant Bishop Kukah good health, wisdom and divine protection.

