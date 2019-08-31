President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged not to interfere with the operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as it strives to uncover and prosecute corrupt public officials in the country.

The president made the pledge on Saturday at the graduation of 328 cadets of the Detective Superintendent Course 8 of the EFCC.

The colourful passing out parade took place at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) parade ground, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna.

The parade climaxed 13 months of rigorous training to avail the officers with the necessary skills of law enforcement.

Buhari who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, congratulated the cadets and urged them to contribute their quota to the fight against corruption in the country.

The President gave assurance that his administration would offer the EFCC all the necessary support to ensure effective discharge of its responsibilities.

He also assured them that the government would improve their working condition to enhance their efficiency.

Buhari stressed that the fight against corruption remains a cardinal objective of his government.

He noted that significant progress has been made in the last four years in fighting corruption and blocking financial leakages especially with the introduction of the Single Treasury Account and whistleblower policy.

“This progress has facilitated the recovery of looted funds in the country”, Buhari said, and commended the EFCC for being part of the success story.

He urged them to continue with the good work in order to have a well-developed country.

Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, stressed that all Nigerians have a responsibility of fighting against corruption, so as to have a well-developed nation.

Five of the cadets were given awards for outstanding performance, while the overall best cadet, Nuriddeen Sani, got a presidential award.

