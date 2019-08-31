Lagos State Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle has said that the vision of the State government for a 21st century economy can only be achieved with a dedicated 21st century compliant workforce.

Ponnle stated this recently at a meeting with the heads of agencies, departments and units in the ministry, comprising Office of Establishments and Training, Civil Service Pensions Office, Lagos State Pensions Commission and Public Service Staff Development Centre, Magodo.

She said that it was imperative for the various agencies and members of staff to be prepared to complement

the vision of the government in its quest to achieving a greater Lagos.

While saying that the mandate of the ministry must be collectively pursued, Ponnle urged the officials of the ministry and agencies to shun unhealthy rivalry. stressing that the ministry could only be adjudged to be successful when all the agencies under its supervision excelled.

She informed the staff that plans were already being made to organize a retreat for the agencies’ officials where they would be able to synergize, strategize and devise methods of meeting the needs of the citizens and also surmount the challenges that lied ahead of them

Ponnle, however, craved for the support of the staff in the areas of dedication to duty, collective ownership, dedication to duty and sense of purpose.

She reiterated the commitment of the present administration under Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to human capital development, career management, institutional policy reforms, pension matters and maintenance of harmonious industrial climate.

