Chelsea defensive problems continued on Saturday at the Stamford bridge despite showing quality on the attacking fronts.

They were far too open at the back again and did not have the experience to hold out against a streetwise Sheffield United side, who recovered from two goals down to steal a famous point at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s young side walked off to boos at the end of this ragged display. They had wasted a wonderful opportunity to earn a second consecutive victory. It all felt so avoidable.

Chelsea’s brilliant performance in the first half produced two goals from Tammy Abraham in the 19th and 43rd minute. While the blues were expecting another superb performance in the second half, they were shocked by Callum Robinson’s goal in the 46th minute.

However, Sheffield’s streetwise display was fully rewarded as Kurt Zouma bundled the ball into his own net to make it 2-2 with just one minute left.

