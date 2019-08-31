McCoy playing against the Washington Redskins in 2015

McCoy playing against the Washington Redskins in 2015. By Keith Allison – Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link

The Buffalo Bills have released six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy. The news was broken on Twitter by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McCoy was traded to the Bills for linebacker Kiko Alonso, in the 2015 offseason. He signed a five-year contract worth $40 million after the trade.

According to NFL.com, McCoy is coming off of the worst statistical season of his 10-year career. In 14 games in 2018, the back produced 514 yards, 3.2 yards per carry average with a long of 28 yards (all career-lows) and just three rushing touchdowns. Set to count $9.05 million against the Bills’ salary cap with a $6.175 million base salary, McCoy’s cost outweighed his production.

Buffalo will save $6.425 million by jettisoning the RB, per Over The Cap.