The Buffalo Bills have released six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy. The news was broken on Twitter by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Surprise cut: Bills are releasing LeSean McCoy, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

McCoy was traded to the Bills for linebacker Kiko Alonso, in the 2015 offseason. He signed a five-year contract worth $40 million after the trade.

According to NFL.com, McCoy is coming off of the worst statistical season of his 10-year career. In 14 games in 2018, the back produced 514 yards, 3.2 yards per carry average with a long of 28 yards (all career-lows) and just three rushing touchdowns. Set to count $9.05 million against the Bills’ salary cap with a $6.175 million base salary, McCoy’s cost outweighed his production.

Buffalo will save $6.425 million by jettisoning the RB, per Over The Cap.

