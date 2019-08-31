Up to 30 people have reportedly been shot in Texas in two separate locations in Midland and Odessa. Police say there are two shooters in two vehicles involved. Manhunt is ongoing.

CBS News reports that a Texas state trooper has also been shot. Condition unknown.

Midland Police Department wrote on Facebook: ‘Update * We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland.

‘The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.

‘There are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. For the safety of the public and law enforcement please stay away from the area and stay in your homes. We will update with more information as soon as possible.’

Odessa Police Department said: “A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut. Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available”.

In El-Paso on 3 August, a shooter killed 22 people and injured scores of other.

This is a developing story.

