An obviously inebriated Venita lashed out at Biggie on Saturday morning.

This happened after Biggie announced that hot water is available at 2 am after she had already had her bath.

“Thunder fire you,” she yelled while taking a drink.

The unladylike manner in which Venita made her grievances known to Biggie was quite surprising, but it could be blamed on the alcohol. However, Seyi was close by to keep her in check and warn of possible consequences for such utterances.

Some of the comments on social media have predicted a strike for Venita.

