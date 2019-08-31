Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has joined Turkish club Besiktas on a season-long loan deal, along with the departure of Nacho Monreal to Real Sociedad, on a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old Elneny signed a long-term contract with the Gunners in March 2018, that will run till 2022.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Mo all the best for his season with Besiktas”, the club said.

The Egypt international has not played a competitive match for the Gunners this season and made just eight Premier League appearances in the previous campaign.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has strengthened his midfield options with the signing of Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid in July.

Elneny joined Arsenal in January 2016 from Swiss side FC Basel, where he had won four successive league titles and played in three successive Swiss Cup Finals.

During his time with Arsenal, he made 89 appearances in all competitions and has been a regular in the Egypt national team, featuring for his country in the 2012 Olympics and the 2018 World Cup.

He was a runner-up in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsenal also announced the departure of Monreal on Saturday, on a permanent deal with Real Sociedad.

The Spanish left back joined Arsenal from Malaga in January 2013 and made 251 appearances, scoring 10 goals.

During his time with Arsenal, Nacho played in his natural left-back position and also in central defence. He won three FA Cups, three Community Shields and played a big part in the club’s run to the Europa League final last season.

A full international since 2009, Nacho was part of the Spain squad at the 2018 World Cup. He’s made 22 appearances for his country.

“We would like to thank Nacho for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him the best for his future”, Arsenal said.

