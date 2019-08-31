Are you a visitor to Nigeria? Or you have been away for long and after making it big, you wish to come and settle back home. Or you are resident in the country permanently. The truth is that, no individual likes to be in trouble with the cops. So, if you, dear reader, do not want to run foul of the law, notwithstanding what may appear your good intentions, below are 25 tips that can help you:

“*{FROM “INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE’S CRIME PREVENTION UNIT}*.

*It is so EASY TO STAY OUT OF TROUBLE, BUT DIFFICULT to COME OUT OF IT. The following are easy tips to stay out of trouble:*

*1. Do not offer lift to anybody at night for any reason whatsoever. You may be fallen into a trap.*

*2. If you were robbed and any of your property is taken away by the robbers, you should report the incidence within minutes, because if the robbers are caught and your property is found with them, without your report at the Police Station recorded, you will be deemed to be part of the robbers and may be charged and prosecuted as an Accomplice!*

*3. Do not buy used phones or laptops, except you are buying from a known friend and you have ascertained that he was the previous User, as it could be a product of theft, armed robbery or kidnapping, if so and you are arrested, you will be dealing with a case of armed robbery or kidnapping. Also do not buy vehicles from vendors, until you check the registration details at the National Vehicles Registration Database to know the actual owners, or you ascertain that the Customs Papers are genuine, it could be stolen, robbed vehicles or a product of a kidnapping operation.*

*4. Do not leave credit alerts on your phone. Delete them immediately, it could make a target of kidnapping in some circumstances or an easy way for scammers to empty your account.*

*5. Do not disclose your location online, it could make you an easy targets for assailants.*

*6. Do not give anybody, no matter how close, your phone or sim to make calls or allow people to put their sims in your phone to make calls, instead offer them airtime or your battery. If the person is wanted for a crime, you could be a soft target for the Police to get to the person.*

*7. Do not respond to strange persons, telling you about NNPC Contract, PHCN Contract, or errors in your accounts, they are fraudsters.*

*8. Do not ever stay in the midst of a mob, if any body dies from the mob action and you are apprehended at the scene, you will become a Murder Suspect!*

*9. Always watch your rear through your side or inner mirror while driving to ascertain if you are being trailed, if yes, drive to the nearest Police Station.*

*10. When flagged down by security agencies,, be calm, polite and communicate with them in good English. It helps. If at night put on your inner lights before you approach them, it shows you have nothing to hide.*

*11. Do not allow anybody to use your account or email for a third party transaction and do not transfer money for people indiscriminately, because you could be a soft target for the Police to get to the Person.*

*12. Do not use ATMs at remote places at night, you could be robbed or kidnapped.*

