Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, coach of Manchester United certainly has a lot of work to do as his team surrendered their lead on the road at the St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday to 10-man Southampton.

It was Manchester United’s third successive Premier League match without a win as Jannik Vestergaard equalised for the hosts, with a towering 58th-minute header to cancel out Daniel James’ opener.

The latter had secured United an early lead with a well-taken third goal in four games but United were unable to add a second, even after Kevin Danso’s dismissal in the 73rd minute.

Another frustrating result for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side comes in the wake of a deflating 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace and sends them into the international break on a sour note.

Wales international James needed 10 minutes of his fourth top-flight appearance to draw level with Alexis Sanchez’s three-goal Premier League haul for United.

The Chilean, loaned out to Inter on Thursday, would have been envious of the room gifted to James, who darted in from the left and lashed beyond Angus Gunn.

Saints goalkeeper Gunn parried the 21-year-old’s next well-struck attempt, which followed an awkward Aaron Wan-Bissaka volley, and thwarted Marcus Rashford shortly after the interval.

Southampton eventually mounted a period of pressure and were rewarded when Vestergaard climbed above Victor Lindelof and nodded in Danso’s cross.

The odds swung back in United’s favour when, 18 minutes from time, defender Danso dived in on Scott McTominay and received a second booking.

Gunn had to produce a smart save with his legs from Rashford as the away side became increasingly desperate for a winner but, aside from half-hearted appeals for a penalty when Mason Greenwood went to ground, there was little real concern for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men.

What does it mean? United’s momentum waning after four matches

The Red Devils seem to have quickly lost confidence since setting Old Trafford ablaze with their ruthless opening-weekend defeat of Chelsea.

Performances have become steadily more subdued, culminating in an inability to see of a limited Saints side which was hamstrung by Danso’s sending off.

Key Opta Facts

*Manchester United have collected just five points in their opening four Premier League games this season (W1 D2 L1), last picking up fewer in their first four games of a Premier League campaign in 1992-93 (four points).

*Manchester United are winless in eight away matches in all competitions (W0 D3 L5), their worst run since going nine without a win between April and November 2014.

*With match reports by livescore.com

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

