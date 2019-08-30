The Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State on Friday cautioned motorists plying roads in the area to desist from breaking traffic regulations.

Mr Adewale Sanni, the Head, Traffic Management Unit of Yaba LCDA, said that the council would no longer tolerate the prevalent indiscriminate parking and driving against traffic in the council area.

“In compliance with the Lagos State Policy Trust on Traffic Management and Transportation, the Traffic Management Unit of Yaba LCDA wishes to inform the public that the council authority will not condone any form of law-breaking on traffic rules.

“These, especially include unlawful and indiscriminate parking and driving against traffic (one way), which directly and indirectly hinders the free flows of traffic.

“This menace has led to waste of human lives, valuable time and making business tedious within its jurisdiction,” Sanni said.

According to him, the council will commence clamping down on those who have penchant for violating traffic rules in and around the council.

“The council authority, therefore, appeals to motorists plying roads, within its jurisdiction to be law-abiding; failure to comply attracts necessary fine,” Sanni said.

