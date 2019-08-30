The recent closure of the Nigeria-Benin border has been described as a desirable measure taken by the Federal Government to save Nigeria’s economy and enable the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) restore sanity to the activities at the Seme border.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) said in a statement in Abuja that the closure was aimed at boosting Nigeria’s economy by saving agricultural products like rice, and enabling farmers and other manufacturer reap from their labour.

In the statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the group noted that the closure would also help to improve the security of the country as illegal arms and ammunition are being smuggled into the country through our porous borders.

“There was no doubt that time had come for necessary measures to be taken by the Federal Government to protect Nigeria’s local manufacturers so that their products would have value and flourish without undue competition.

“It is on record that the porous borders were being used to smuggle poorly-finished goods into Nigeria and this has had adverse effects on the country.”

The group said it was certain that the partial closure of the Seme border is temporary and is aimed at ensuring that the border is no longer used to smuggle all sorts of products from our neighbours into Nigeria, thereby hampering the economic well-being of the country.

It also advised critics of the border closure to note that under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, no stone would be left unturned to ensure that sanity is restored to the porous Nigerian borders, “considering the security and economic implications they pose to the country.

“While we acknowledge that such measures come with some unavoidable inconveniences to the citizens, it is important to note that it will serve the larger interest of the country in the long run.

“Meanwhile, we enjoin Nigerians to rally round President Buhari in his efforts to save Nigeria from the illegal activities going on along our borders.”

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

