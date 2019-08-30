The Lagos State Government has restated its commitment to collaborate with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit by the President and Members of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat stated that the Institute, with significant number of its members in government’s employ, is important and that whatever they do affect the performance of every State and the country at large.

Commenting on the accountability index conducted by the Institute, he said the state government would align with its recommendations as it is crucial for non-accountants/citizens to know what the government was doing, adding that it was the only way citizens could align with the government and pay more taxes which was needed for provision of services.

According to the governor, “if they see what we are doing and it is transparent, the possibility there is that there will be voluntary payment. So this type of index will help us to explain.”

Speaking further, the governor described the Lagos State Civil Service as the most vibrant in the country, hinging its capabilities on the quality of training it gets.

He said the state government would make funds available for its officers to attend both local and international workshops, trainings and conferences where they can engage, discuss and exchange ideas with their colleagues on best international best practice that will propel the state to greater heights and improve service delivery.

While stressing that the present administration believed in accountability and transparency, the fovernor added that the collaboration with the Institute would continue to better drive the economy of the state.

President of the Institute, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuadigbo, who was represented by his Vice, Dame Onome Joy Adewuyi stated that the Institute was enthused with the rich agenda of the present administration in the state, noting that the THEMES agenda convincingly captured the critical sectors of any forward looking administration.

He stated further that the institute was ready to collaborate with the state government in the training of accountants and other members of allied professions in the state public service, adding that the institute frowned at quackery being experienced in the profession and called on the state government and others in the fight against charlatan.

The president disclosed that the institute is a strong supporter of government in the fight against corruption as it launched a N50 million whistleblower’s fund project and has recently released the maiden report of ICAN Accountability index, which was to drive efficiency in resource utilization in the public sector, eliminate wastes and sharp practice as well as promote transparency in the public governance across the three tiers of government.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

