PSG have no problem as they dispatched Metz away from home on Friday night despite losing Mbappe, Cavani to injury with Neymar on the verge of leaving.

The Paris big boys broke the lock with just 10 minutes away from kick-off courtesy of Angel Di Maria’s strike from the penalty spot after Juan Bernat was fouled by Mamadou Fofana.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting proved he could take over in the absence of Mbappe and Cavani as he scored a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation, to make it 2-0.

PSG’s encounter against Metz makes it the fourth match missed by Brazilian star Neymar.

Mbappe and Cavani are also sidelined for a month due to injury.

