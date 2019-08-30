The Ogun State Government has paid the sum of N4.8 billion as monthly pensions between January and June 2019, to pensioners in order to make life more meaningful for them.

The Permanent Secretary, Bureau of State Pensions, Mrs. Funmilayo Dada disclosed this during an oversight visit of the House of Assembly Committee on Public Service Matters to the Office of the Head of Service, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, saying pensioners in the State had been enjoying prompt payment of pensions since the Prince Dapo Abiodun–led administration came on board.

The House Committee members commended the Bureau for the success recorded, urging the state government to ensure payment of outstanding gratuity of retirees.

The Committee on Public Service Matters was led by Hon. Modupe Mujota.

