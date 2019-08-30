The new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), on Friday led the prosecuting team against alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (a.k.a Evans).

Onigbanjo urged the court presided over by Justice Hakeem Oshodi to admit in evidence statements of Onwuamadike and his co-defendants before the police.

He reacted to submissions of counsel to the fourth and sixth defendants that their statements were obtained in an extra-judicial manner.

Onwuamadike, Uche Amadi, Okechukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Victor Chukwunonso Aduba and a woman, Ogechi Uchechukwu, are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

“The fourth defendant admitted that part of the statement was written by him and that the other part not written by him; such statement cannot be separated,” he said.

The attorney-general informed the judge that the prosecution filed a written address dated Aug, 26.

The judge adjourned the case until Oct. 18.

