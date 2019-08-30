By Akin Kuponiyi

Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC has made good its threat to appeal the judgement delivered by a Federal High Court acquitting and discharging the former aide of former President Jonathan, Waparimo-Owei Dudafa and a staff of Heritage bank Iweoju Joseph of laundering N1.6 billion.

The anti-graft agency’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo on Friday filed nine grounds of appeal before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

In his judgment on Thursday, Justice Muhammed Idris held that the prosecution, through his counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, failed to prove the charges against the defendants beyond reasonable doubts.

Justice Idris further held that the prosecution failed to call “material witnesses”, including former President Jonathan, one Somprei Omeibi, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele and ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

The Judge also held that, “the prosecution did its best, but it failed to conclude investigation before going to court.”

Justice idris consequently dismissed all 22 counts against Dudafa and Iwuejo.

The EFCC had vowed to appeal the judgment, saying it was studying the details of the judgment and will approach the appeal court for a review.

The defendants were arraigned on a 22-count charge bordering on money laundering, conspiracy and concealment to the tune of N1.6bn. The defendants allegedly conspired and laundered the fund through the accounts of A.B. Wise Resources Limited, Seagate Property Development and Investment Limited, Avalon Global Property Development Company Limited, Rotato Interlink Service Limited, Pluto Property and Services Limited and De-jakes fast food and Restaurant Limited. They pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them, thereby leading to their trial. Parties in the trial had, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, adopted their final written addresses, after Dudafa had closed his defence on January 22, 2019.

