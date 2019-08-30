Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle was said to have wept as two policemen attached to his convoy died in an accident on their way from Abuja.

The deceased are Police Inspector, Aminu Usman and Sgt. Nura Mohammed.

Yusuf Idris, the Director-General on Press Affairs to the governor said in Gusau, the State capital that the accident occurred on the Funtua/Gusau road at about 6pm on Thursday.

Idris said that the deceased had escorted the governor to Abuja on a five day official trip.

According to him, while they were returning with the governor, one of the vehicles in the convoy broke down in Zaria, Kaduna state.

He said the the two policemen were among the seven persons left behind to oversee the repairs of the broken down vehicle before coming to Gusau.

“About two hours later, however, the sad news was brought to the governor that those left behind were involved in the crash while driving in a heavy downpour and that the two policemen had died.

“Amidst tears, the governor directed the evacuation of the wounded persons from Funtua General Hospital where they were receiving treatment to a referral hospital for better care under the supervision of the governor’s personal physician.

“The doctor was also directed to update the governor on the progress of the treatment,” he said.

Idris added that while one of the victims escaped the accident unhurt, the remaining four sustained varying degree of injuries.

