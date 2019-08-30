Manchester United and Liverpool have confirmed that their premier league encounter has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 20.

United will now host Liverpool at Old Trafford on the Sunday with a 4.30pm kick-off.

The fixture was originally scheduled for a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday, October 19.

Following the clash, Liverpool travel to Genk in the Champions League, while United will face an away game in the Europa League group stage on the Thursday given Manchester City’s home clash with Atalanta in the same week.

Our Old Trafford clash with Liverpool has been rescheduled for Sunday 20 October, with kick-off at 16:30 BST. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LYDOsmCE2n — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 30, 2019

