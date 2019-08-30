The General Manager of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency ( PPA ), Fatai Onafowote, has disclosed that the agency would commence the implementation of e-Tendering, e-Publishing/Notification, e-Bidding and e-Award modules of e-Procurement Solution with effect from September 1, 2019.

Onafowote further stated that the implementation of the four new e-Procurement Solution Modules would, however, commence with three pilot Ministries in the State- Health, Education and Works and Infrastructure on September 1 while the Modules would be implemented in other Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State in the first quarter of 2020.

The General Manager added that the introduction of the e- procurement Solution modules by the Agency was aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and contributing to the ease of doing business by existing and potential contractors of the State Government and its MDAs.

He further stated that with the implementation of the e- Procurement Solution Modules, registered and would-be contractors no longer have to visit the three Ministries being used for the pilot implementation of the technological innovation, noting that a platform for official communication and interaction to facilitate the procurement process had been provided online.

Onafowote also pointed out that some procurement officers had undergone the requisite training to ensure a seamless implementation of the new policy while others would also be exposed to similar training in due course.

The implementation of the four new e-Procurement Solution Modules will complement the e-registration module introduced by the Agency a couple of months ago.

It would be recalled that the General Manager had given a hint that the four new e-Procurement Solution modules would “Go Live” on September 1 in his welcome address at the three-day Procurement Clinic organised by the Agency recently.

