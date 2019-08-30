Kano Pillars Football Club on Friday called off their planned friendly match with the national under-23 male team.

The club’s Media Officer, Rilwanu Malikawa, said in Kano that the match was cancelled due to some unavoidable circumstances.

He added that Kano Pillars would now instead take on newly-promoted Jigawa Golden Stars on Sunday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

“This new match is being organised to congratulate the Jigawa State Government and her citizens on the success recorded by Jigawa Golden Stars in the just-concluded 2018/2019 Nigeria National League (NNL),” Malikawa said.

Kano Pillars which finished second last season in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) recently crashed out of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

They had lost 3-4 aggregate to Ashanti Kotoko of Kumasi in Ghana in the preliminary stage of the league, after a 2-0 second-leg loss to the Ghanaian side.

Jigawa Golden Stars were promoted to the NPFL from the NNL.

