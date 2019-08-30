Kano State Government has declared Monday, Sept. 2 as work-free, to mark the new Islamic year 1441 After Hijra (AH).

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Information, Sani Abba Yola, on Friday in Kano.

The statement said Sunday, Sept. 1, was equivalent to the first day of Muharram 1441 AH.

In the statement, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje urged public officers and civil servants in the state to use the occasion to pray for peace, stability and progress of the state and the country.

It also said the governor wished all Muslims in the state, happy Islamic New Year and enjoined them to continue living with one another peacefully in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

