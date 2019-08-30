One of the lawyers defending the Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP, Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the last presidential election, Prof. Yusuf Dankofa has lost his wife.

The news of the demise of Dankofa’s wife was broken by Atiku on his twitter page on Friday afternoon.

According to him, Dankofa’s wife, Hajiya Jamila Yusuf Dankofa is dead, while commiserating with the bereaved.

He described her demise as sad.

Atiku wrote: “I received with sadness news that one of my counsels at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Prof. Yusuf Dankofa, has lost his dear wife, Hajiya Jamila Yusuf Dankofa. I pray that Almighty Allah forgives her sins and grants her eternal rest in Al-Jana Firdauz.”

