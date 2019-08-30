Two policemen, working with Zamfara state Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, have died in a road accident.

Yusuf Idris, the Director-General on Press Affairs to the governor, announced the tragedy in a press statement on Thursday night in Gusau, disclosing that the tragedy unsettled the governor that he burst into tears.

Idris said the accident occurred on Funtua/Gusau road around 6pm on Thursday.

He said Police Inspector, Aminu Usman and Sgt. Nura Mohammed died on the spot.

The deceased had followed the governor to Abuja on a five day official trip and were returning to Gusau, when the accident occurred.

Idris said that while they were returning with the governor, one of the vehicles in the convoy broke down in Zaria, Kaduna state.

“The two policemen were among the seven persons left behind to oversee the repairs of the broken down vehicle before coming to Gusau.

“About two hours later, however, the sad news was brought to the governor that those left behind were involved in the crash while driving in a heavy downpour and that the two policemen died.

“Amidst tears, the governor directed the evacuation of the wounded persons from Funtua General Hospital where they were receiving treatment to a referral hospital for better care under the supervision of the governor’s personal physician.

The Doctor was also directed to update the governor on the progress of the treatment,” Idris stated.

He further explained that while one of the victims escaped the accident unhurt, the remaining four sustained varying degree of injuries.

Idris said the governor had condoled with the families of the deceased and said the state government would pay all medical bills of those admitted into hospital.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

