Ford Motor Company has issued four safety recalls in North America for potential lack of seat restraint in the event of a crash.

According to a release on the company’s website, affected vehicles may be missing the third pawl required for seatback strength. A seatback with an improperly assembled recliner mechanism may have reduced strength and may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall affects 483,325 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 58,712 in Canada and 8,149 in Mexico.

Ford says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with any of these conditions.

Affected vehicles include:

2018-20 Ford F-150 vehicles built at: Dearborn Assembly Plant from Sept. 14, 2018, to Aug. 7, 2019, and Kansas City Assembly Plant from Sept. 11, 2018, through Aug. 2, 2019

2019-20 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles built at: Kentucky Assembly Plant from Sept. 9, 2018, through July 22, 2019, and Ohio Assembly Plant from Sept. 11, 2018, through July 17, 2019

2018-19 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 9, 2018, through March 3, 2019

2019-20 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Assembly Plant from Oct. 16, 2018, through July 24, 2019

2020 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Nov. 21, 2018, through Aug. 21, 2019, and

2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from April 12, 2019, through July 16, 2019.

According to Ford, dealers have to inspect the seat structure of affected vehicles. Most vehicles are expected to pass the inspection and not require repair. If a repair is required, the dealer will replace the seat structure. There will be no charge to the customer for these services.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 19C07.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

