Traffic gridlock imminent as the Federal Government is set to shutdown a portion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for reconstruction on Monday.

Motorists commuting the area should begin to plan their route in order to avoid being trapped in traffic.

A portion of the road would have been shut earlier this month, but it was postponed because of the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s convention.

The failed portion of about 600 metres stretching from the Kara Cattle Market end inward Berger Bus Stop would be completed by the second week of December.

Director of Highways, South West Federal Ministry of Works, Mr Funso Adebiyi, said on Thursday that the target was to complete that critical portion of the road before Christmas when more people would be travelling.

Axxording to him, by December 15, the road would be opened substantially for the Yuletide season to avoid traffic jam.

He assured that the reconstruction would not suffer any financial hiccup as funds for the project was already domiciled with the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agency (NSIA), adding that approval for release of such funds, rests with the President.

The Lagos-Shagamu interchange section is estimated to cost N113 billion.

Adebiyi, while conducting journalists on tour of the road, revealed that plans have been concluded to ensure smooth operation, indicating that traffic diversion on that portion would begin by September 2.

According to him, palliative work had been done on some portions around the area of diversion to ease traffic for commuters.

