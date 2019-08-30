Toyin Babatunde, an Ibadan-based hair dresser and mother of three, on Friday, prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her 12-year-old marriage to her husband, Muili, over alleged battery and lack of care.

In her petition brought before Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, Toyin, who resides at Ayegun area of Ibadan, said that she might lose her life if the court did not put an end to the union because Muili was always beating her.

“Ever since I got married to Muili, I had never known any happy moment because he constantly subjects me to battery and hunger.

“In fact, he has done nothing about the education of our three children, let alone providing for their feeding and other welfare.

“The children and I are living like refugees in his house,” Toyin told the court.

Although the respondent consented to the suit, he, however, denied all the allegations levelled against him by his estranged wife.

Muili told the court that the marriage between him and his wife was an error and product of sin because she got pregnant for him through an ungodly process.

“Even though I also want this marriage terminated, I want the court to know that Toyin had always been unfaithful to me.

“She got to my house with nothing and I placed her somewhere to learn a trade, but she ran away from there.

“After that, Toyin started fornicating around the community and she even abandoned me for four years when she became uncomfortable with my disposition towards her attitude.

“She returned again, but she never stopped her adulterous attitude.

“We no longer live together and she has taken the children to her mother where they are now made to hawk petty goods around instead of allowing them to go to the school where I had registered them,” Muili stated.

After careful deliberations on the case, Odunade requested the two parties to furnish the court with more evidences to substantiate their arguments.

He thereafter adjourned the matter till Sept. 11 for continuation of hearing.

