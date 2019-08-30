Chiellini out for six months.

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini is facing six months on the sidelines after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in training.

De Ligt: To make his debut for Juventus this weekend against Napoli.

The club confirmed the devastating injury for the 35-year-old late on Friday and the injury is likely to see £67.5million summer signing Matthijs de Ligt thrust into the action this weekend against Napoli for his debut.

It appeared Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were Maurizio Sarri’s first-choice for centre back pairing but De Ligt now faces an extended run in the team with Chiellini out of action until 2020.

Teammate Sami Khedira sent a message, he wrote: “Wish you a speedy recovery, Capitano! We’re gonna be waiting for you.”

Aaron Ramsey: “Get well soon captain.”

Blaise Matuidi: “Forza capi, you will come back stronger