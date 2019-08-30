Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini is facing six months on the sidelines after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in training.

The club confirmed the devastating injury for the 35-year-old late on Friday and the injury is likely to see £67.5million summer signing Matthijs de Ligt thrust into the action this weekend against Napoli for his debut.

It appeared Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were Maurizio Sarri’s first-choice for centre back pairing but De Ligt now faces an extended run in the team with Chiellini out of action until 2020.

During today's training session, Giorgio Chiellini sustained a sprain of the right knee and lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament. It will be necessary to have surgery in the coming days.https://t.co/j7wsxKMe4G pic.twitter.com/Aof16CyBiA — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 30, 2019

Teammate Sami Khedira sent a message, he wrote: “Wish you a speedy recovery, Capitano! We’re gonna be waiting for you.”

Aaron Ramsey: “Get well soon captain.”

Blaise Matuidi: “Forza capi, you will come back stronger

