Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested another 20 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Imo State, Southeast Nigeria.

Operatives of the commission, South East Zonal office in Enugu swooped on the suspects on Friday morning in Owerri, Imo State and whisked them away.

This is coming barely six days the anti-graft agents swooped on boys suspected to be into cybercrime at their abode at the Spibat area of Owerri and arrested 30.

The EFCC operatives, who arrived Owerri on Thursday were said to have stormed Aladinma extension area of Owerri in the early hours of Friday and arrested the suspects popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys.

The EFCC operatives struck while their targets were still asleep enthused that apart from picking the suspects, cars, expensive mobile phones and laptops were recovered by the anti-graft agents.

An EFCC source told the PUNCH that the area was known to be where cybercrime suspects lived.

According to him, no fewer than 20 suspects were arrested by the EFCC operatives while others jumped out of the windows of their rooms.

He said, “EFCC operatives on Friday morning stormed Aladinma extension area of Owerri and arrested Yahoo Yahoo boys. They were more than 20 they picked up. They also recovered cars, phones, and laptops from their targets.

“Others who were smart jumped out of the windows and fled. It was a funny scenario this morning. This is the second time these people are storming Owerri in less than one week to arrest Yahoo boys.”

Police sources who confirmed the development said that the EFCC operatives arrived in the state on Thursday.

