Following the launch of the Venus Initiative earlier this month, Binance has new project: on August 29th, the Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange announced the launch of Binance X, a new platform for developers that was created as part of an effort to boost mass adoption of cryptocurrencies and foster new block-chain and crypto projects.

Binance is a global cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading more than 100 cryptocurrencies. Since early 2018, Binance is considered as the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world in terms of trading volume.

Binance X helps developers learn and collaborate with the block-chain ecosystem, as well as Binance’s own solutions such as its native public block-chain Binance Chain, Binance.com application program interfaces (APIs), Trust Wallet software development kits (SDKs) and more.

“The long-term goal of Binance X is to foster a thriving developer ecosystem that innovates on products and services that would advance the crypto ecosystem and contribute to crypto adoption,” says Teck Chia, head of Binance X, told The Block.

Chia said now is the “right time” for this initiative because there is an increasing number of developer-facing products at Binance and an increasing number of third-party developers building products and services on its platform. “These developers deserve a team focused on helping them succeed through all stages of their development.”

Binance X also connects developers to various programs such as Binance X Fellowship, Binance Labs Incubation, Binance Launchpad, and other partnership programs.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

