The Kano State Hisbah Board says it has arrested 46 suspected beggars in Kano metropolis for allegedly violating the law banning street begging in the state.

Alhaji Lawan Ibrahim the Public Relations’ Officer of the Board disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

He added that the suspects were apprehended on Thursday afternoon during a special raid carried out between 1p.m and 3 p.m at Audu Bako Secretariat, Oasis Bakery at Taurauni, Magwan road and Iyaka road in the metropolis.

“The number comprises of 32 adults and 14 children.

“The board will properly screen them, counsel and thereafter release them since there are first-time offenders,’’ he said.

On Aug. 28, the board arrested 60 other suspected beggars in Kano metropolis for allegedly violating the law banning street begging in the state.

