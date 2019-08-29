Wendy Williams: going to party in Miami Florida

Wendy Williams is  partying this weekend  in Miami, Florida along with Tamar Braxton and NeNe Leakes, the popular celebrity news site has reported.

The Labour weekend gig will be a nonstop celebration packed with yacht parties and club hopping, TMZ said.

It is the second time  the 55 year-old talk show queen is heading down to Florida  since divorcing cheating husband  Kevin Hunter.

Wendy’s been a party animal of late … living it up with Rick Ross and Meek Mill at a New York City club, plus a Cali vacation that ended with her bringing a young hunk home for fancy dinners and shopping sprees.

”Wendy’s full empty-nesting — she’s kicked Kevin aside and sent their kid off to college, so it’s  time to spread her wings. We’re told don’t be surprised if she keeps the party going until next month when her show returns”. TMZ reported.

Wendy’s show begins 16 September.

The talk show host was recently engulfed in a controversy over whether she gatecrashed or was bounced out of 50 Cent’s Tycoon Pool Party in New York.

She has said she will speak on her beef with 50 Cent when her show resumes.