Wendy Williams is partying this weekend in Miami, Florida along with Tamar Braxton and NeNe Leakes, the popular celebrity news site has reported.

The Labour weekend gig will be a nonstop celebration packed with yacht parties and club hopping, TMZ said.

It is the second time the 55 year-old talk show queen is heading down to Florida since divorcing cheating husband Kevin Hunter.

Wendy’s been a party animal of late … living it up with Rick Ross and Meek Mill at a New York City club, plus a Cali vacation that ended with her bringing a young hunk home for fancy dinners and shopping sprees.

”Wendy’s full empty-nesting — she’s kicked Kevin aside and sent their kid off to college, so it’s time to spread her wings. We’re told don’t be surprised if she keeps the party going until next month when her show returns”. TMZ reported.

Wendy’s show begins 16 September.

The talk show host was recently engulfed in a controversy over whether she gatecrashed or was bounced out of 50 Cent’s Tycoon Pool Party in New York.

She has said she will speak on her beef with 50 Cent when her show resumes.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

