Burna Boy has performed two hit tracks in his career defining African giant album and ‘Ye’ from his album Outside, alongside an eight-piece orchestra for Audiomack Trap Symphony in New York.

The songs performed from the African Giant were ‘On The Low’ and ‘Anybody’.

All the three live performances were uploaded on Wednesday, with ‘Ye’ attracting already over 21,000 views on Thursday afternoon.

(Listen to the audio version from Audiomack:

You Tube commenters were stunned that Burna Boy sounds the same way live as he sounds in the studio. Some comments:

Lejoka said: My Guys Voice Sounds exactly like the record….. Thats Real Vocals.

Tom Batkai: Burna Boy been everywhere recently 🔥🔥

DanielSniper_X: Burna boy keep making us proud.

Ziggydachamp: The best trap symphony yet!

Audiomack is a free, limitless music sharing and discovery platforms for artists, tastemakers, labels and fans.

On Thursday, Burnaboy’s music was No.1 trending on the platform.

