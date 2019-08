Life is already hard, being a woman in this part of the world is even harder, so women should should start supporting other women and stop judging them.

People should be allowed to live their best lives and not be scared of what others would think or say, no one should judge a person’s decision because they are not in the person’s shoes.

It’s all about women today Toke Makinwa says in her new vlog.

