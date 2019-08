Nollywood sweetheart Nse-Ikpe-Etim is one beautiful lady who knows how to grab viewers attention with her unique acting style.

Nse while answering 37 questions on Ndani tv, disclosed that in her career, she’s learnt to be really patient and intolerant of mediocrity.

The south south native also revealed that now that she’s gone public with her hysterectomy (a surgical operation to remove all or part of the uterus.), the next thing for her to do is to live.

