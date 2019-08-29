Aisha Yesufu, the #BBOG co-founder and Muhammadu Buhari’s critic is alive again on Twitter, hours after her account was temporarily locked by the social media platform.

Twitter has unlocked the account, with an apology, explaining that its bot mistakenly flagged Aisha’s account as a spam.

“This can happen if an account exhibits automated behaviour in violation of our rules’, Twitter said in a letter sent by support@twitter.com.

A relieved Aisha tweeted the development, along with a mail sent by Twitter: “Thank you everyone for your voices. I have gotten a mail from @Twitter and I am back. I will continue to be a voice. My voice is not for myself alone but for so many others who unfortunately did not get that education that so many of us take for granted to have a voice.THANK YOU”.

Thank you everyone for your voices. I have gotten a mail from @Twitter and I am back. I will continue to be a voice. My voice is not for myself alone but for so many others who unfortunately did not get that education that so many of us take for granted to have a voice.

THANK YOU

THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/uZ4g8TXZul — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) August 29, 2019

Twitter did not give a reason why the lady’s account was blocked on Wednesday.

