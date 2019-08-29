Europe is set for a major soccer showpiece on Thursday: the live draw for the Champions League starting in September and the unveiling of player of the year, in men’s and women’s football.

The four pots for the draw for the group stage were confirmed Wednesday night as the curtain was drawn on the late qualifiers such as Ajax.

The ceremony begins at 18:00 CET on Thursday 29 August. It takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco and will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Which teams are in which pots?

The Champions of Europe’s top 6 leagues, the Champions League and Europa League winners are in Pot 1. So Liverpool are here along with Chelsea and Manchester City.







The following award winners will also be announced during the draw ceremony:

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year

Goalkeeper of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season

Defender of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season

Midfielder of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season

Forward of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

