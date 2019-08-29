Eric Cantona left viewers baffled with his acceptance speech about Gods, wars and crimes after collecting the UEFA President’s Award on Thursday night.

The Manchester United legend picked up his gong ahead of the Champions League group stage draw from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

The award recognised the Frenchman’s amazing football career and his support of charitable causes and helping to improve lives around the world.

But it was his speech that left onlookers – including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – a bit perplexed.

He said: “Soon the science will not only be able to slow down the aging of the cells, soon the science will fix the cells to the state. And so we become eternal.”

“Only accidents, crimes and wars will still kill us. But unfortunately crimes and wars will multiply. I love football. Thank you.”

Ever since his playing days when he fly-kicked a fan at Selhurst Park, Cantona has become known for his moments of madness.

This speech on Thursday night was another reason why the Frenchman has become a hero since retiring.

Wins the 2019 UEFA President’s Award… Gives bizarre cryptic speech to confuse everyone in attendance. Eric Cantona, ladies and gentlemen 😂 pic.twitter.com/qNgZB0cFoW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 29, 2019

