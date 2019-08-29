Twitter freezes account of Yesufu, BBOG co-founder

Social media platform Twitter Inc. has frozen the account of Aisha Yesufu, one of the critics of President Muhammadu Buhari in the social media. Aisha is also a co-founder of Bring Back Our Girls(#BBOG) campaign.

It appears the account was blocked after she launched a thread of posts, justifying her attacks.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported on Thursday that Aisha’s twitter handle bears a notice from Twitter: “Caution: this account is temporarily restricted. You are seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account”.

Twitter has a policy of blocking hate species or suspicious content from its platform.

Twitter account of Aisha Yesufu

Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister and Aisha’s partner in #BBOG has taken to her own Twitter handle @Obyezeks to retweet the announcement of the freezing of Aisha Yesufu’s account.

Ezekwesili went further to tag Twitter in a tribute to Aisha Yesufu, posted by another twitter user @OnyemaAbuchi, in which he described Yesufu as a freedom fighter who spoke for the voiceless.

Ezekwesili asked Twitter to release the account of her co-BBOG founder.

The former minister wrote in the tag: Here @Twitter is a tribute to @AishaYesufu from her fellow citizen who represents the Voice of many. Ignore the intolerant FG @NigeriaGov and it’s internet trolls that despise and attack Aisha here on Twitter daily. Release her account NOW. She does not deserve to be shut down.

Aisha Yesufu last tweeted 17 hours ago.

Below are some of her last tweets before her account was frozen.

Twitter did not give any reason for freezing the account.

