A lower court must review South Korean ex-president Park Geun Hye’s conviction from last year on corruption charges, for which she was sentenced to 25 years behind bars and fined 20 billion won ($16.4 million).

The Supreme Court has sent the case back to a lower court for review, South Korean broadcasters reported on Thursday.

The daughter of military dictator Park Chung Hee, Park was ousted from office in March 2017, after being impeached for corruption following weeks of demonstrations calling for her resignation.

Park was accused of allowing her close friend, Choi Soon Sil, too much access to government business.

Choi held no official post.

She was also accused of helping her friend to extort money from top companies, including Samsung.

Park has always denied the accusations, arguing that they were politically motivated.

