Defending champion Manchester City will travel to Preston in the Carabao Cup third round while Manchester United host League One side Rochdale.

The Carabao Cup third-round draw took place after Everton’s second-round tie against Lincoln City on Wednesday, which saw the toffees overcome a spirited Lincoln side 4-2 to advance.

Leicester defeated Newcastle 4-2 on penalties to also go through after the match had ended 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Bournemouth also went through after a 3-0 penalty shootout with the match ending goalless at the end of regulation time.

Liverpool were drawn away against MK Dons and Southampton will visit South coast rivals, Portsmouth.

Last year’s finalists, Chelsea will play Grimsby or Macclesfield while Tottenham play League Two’s Colchester United and Arsenal host Nottingham Forest.

The ties will be played the week beginning 23 September.

Draw in full

Wolves v Reading

Oxford United v West Ham

Watford v Swansea City

Brighton v Aston Villa

Sheffield United v Sunderland

Colchester United v Tottenham

Portsmouth v Southampton

Burton v Bournemouth

Preston v Manchester City

MK Dons v Liverpool

Manchester United v Rochdale

Luton v Leicester

Chelsea v Grimsby/Macclesfield

Sheffield Wednesday v Everton

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Crawley Town v Stoke City.

